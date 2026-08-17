Two women killed by wild elephants in Barkipona village, Jharkhand
India
A heartbreaking incident took place in Barkipona village in Jharkhand, where two women, Sabina Khatoon, 60, and Dhano Devi, 37, were killed by a herd of wild elephants early Monday morning while working in the fields.
Devi died at the scene, and Khatoon passed away later at the hospital.
Forest officials spot 44 elephants nearby
Forest officials have spotted a large herd of 44 elephants nearby and have issued an alert to surrounding villages.
A Quick Response Team is now using drums and firecrackers to keep the elephants away from people.
Residents are being urged to stay alert.