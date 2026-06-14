Two women killed in tiger attacks in Seoni, Madhya Pradesh
India
Two tragic tiger attacks shook Seoni district, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday, leaving two women dead just hours and kilometers apart.
Shevbati Marskole, 45, was attacked while working in her field near the Pench-Kanha Tiger Corridor late morning and Shanti Bai Kumre, 55, lost her life early afternoon close to farmland bordering the forest.
Villagers anxious, officials on ground
The incidents have left villagers anxious and upset, with many gathering at the sites and delaying autopsies.
Police and forest officials are now on the ground, trying to calm residents and boost safety.
Divisional Forest Officer Gaurav Kumar Mishra said authorities are closely tracking developments to address public concerns.