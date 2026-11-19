Type 2 diabetes rising among Indian teens, Nikhil Tandon says
Type 2 diabetes is not just an older person's issue anymore. More Indian teens are being diagnosed, and the disease is acting more aggressively in them.
Dr. Nikhil Tandon from AIIMS points out that this shift means earlier insulin use and higher risks of serious complications like eye and kidney problems.
With more than 100 million people affected and another 130 million at risk, India tops the global charts for diabetes cases.
Lifestyle genetics drive diabetes in India
Experts link this surge to less exercise, unhealthy eating habits, and rising obesity among young people, plus a genetic tendency that makes Indians more vulnerable.
Dr. Tandon adds that while air pollution affects health overall, it is not a main cause here.
For Indian women, gestational diabetes (diabetes during pregnancy) also leads to type 2 diabetes faster than it does in Western countries, highlighting the need for better prevention strategies tailored to India's realities.