Typhoon Maysak floods Hengzhou, hundreds of snakes escape including cobras

Hospital stocks antivenom amid Guangxi evacuations

With more snakebites happening, a local hospital has stocked up on antivenom and set up quick-response systems for anyone bitten.

Meanwhile, public advisories urge everyone to stay cautious: snakes might be hiding in homes or even stairwells until things dry out.

The floods have caused plenty of other disruptions too, with villages underwater and many people evacuated across Guangxi.