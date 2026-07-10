Typhoon Maysak floods Hengzhou, hundreds of snakes escape including cobras
Severe flooding from Typhoon Maysak in Hengzhou, Guangxi province, led to hundreds of snakes (yes, including venomous cobras) escaping from local breeding farms.
As floodwaters broke through the facilities, these snakes ended up in nearby neighborhoods, and some residents have already reported snakebites.
Authorities are warning people to keep an eye out for unexpected reptile visitors as the waters recede.
Hospital stocks antivenom amid Guangxi evacuations
With more snakebites happening, a local hospital has stocked up on antivenom and set up quick-response systems for anyone bitten.
Meanwhile, public advisories urge everyone to stay cautious: snakes might be hiding in homes or even stairwells until things dry out.
The floods have caused plenty of other disruptions too, with villages underwater and many people evacuated across Guangxi.