U. Subba Rao takes charge as Southern Railway GM
India
U. Subba Rao just took over as general manager of Southern Railway in Chennai, starting August 1, 2026.
He steps in after R.N. Singh's retirement and was previously leading the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), where he made a mark with his leadership.
U. Subba Rao Indian Railways veteran
Rao has been with Indian Railways since 1987, handling major roles like divisional railway manager and overseeing record wheel production at Bengaluru's Rail Wheel Factory.
Under his watch, ICF won top awards for production and energy conservation.
With a degree from IIM Bengaluru and international training, he also continues a family tradition: his father was a senior railway engineer too.