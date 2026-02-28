UAE airspace closure: India working to help stranded passengers

Flights suspended by multiple airlines

IndiGo has suspended operations to and from the Middle East until March 1, while Air India has suspended all its flights to destinations in the Middle East.

Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah airports are seeing major disruptions as Emirates, flydubai, and Qatar Airways also pause or reroute flights.

If you're stuck or know someone who is, airlines are offering flexible rebooking, refunds or other assistance—so keep an eye out for updates.