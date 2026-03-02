UAE-India flights resume after brief pause, but with caveats
After a brief pause caused by Middle East airspace closures, flights from the UAE to India have started up again as of Monday.
Etihad and Emirates were quick to get planes in the air, while Air India is holding off until late March 3.
If you're traveling soon, there are still some changes and cancelations to watch out for.
Flight updates for Etihad, Emirates, Air India, Akasa Air
Etihad ran four flights from Abu Dhabi on Monday, landing in Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi, and Bengaluru.
Emirates also sent out overnight flights from Dubai to major Indian cities.
But Air India has pushed its Gulf flight restart to March 3 (late night), with free reschedules or refunds for affected travelers.
Akasa Air is keeping its Middle East routes canceled for now and is offering full refunds or free rescheduling for eligible bookings, while SpiceJet is keeping its Middle East routes canceled for now.
Check your flight status before heading to airport
Thousands of people were left stranded by these sudden changes—so if you or someone you know is flying between India and the Gulf region this week, double-check your airline's latest updates before heading to the airport.