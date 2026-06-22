UAE in talks to buy India's BrahMos, Akashteer defense systems

Export growth

India's defense exports have been on a steady rise

India's defense exports have been on a rise, crossing $4 billion in the financial year ending March 2026, a significant jump from $7.26 million in 2013-14. The interest for BrahMos was further boosted after India's successful operational use of the missile during Operation Sindoor. Since then, India has signed deals to sell the BrahMos to Vietnam and Indonesia. Thailand, South Africa, Brazil, and Chile have also shown interest. The only previous sale of the BrahMos was to Philippines in 2022.