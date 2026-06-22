UAE in talks to buy India's BrahMos, Akashteer defense systems
What's the story
India is in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to sell some of its flagship defense systems, Reuters reported, citing Indian sources. The potential deal includes the supersonic BrahMos cruise missile and the Akashteer air defense system. The move comes as the UAE looks to bolster its military capabilities amid regional conflicts and security concerns. If finalized, this would make the UAE the fourth foreign customer for BrahMos after the Philippines, Vietnam, and Indonesia.
Missile details
Details of the defense systems
"UAE has shown interest for a number of our weapon systems...The talks...are at initial stages and are progressing fast," a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The BrahMos missile, co-developed by India and Russia, is considered the world's fastest operational supersonic cruise missile. It can be launched from land, sea, and air platforms. The Akashteer system is an automated air defense command and control system developed by India's state-run Bharat Electronics Ltd and the Indian Army.
Defense strategy
The UAE's interest in India's defense systems
The UAE's interest in India's defense systems comes after it was heavily attacked by Iran during the recent war in the Middle East. The country is also looking to protect the Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime route for global energy exports. Earlier this year, the UAE signed a memorandum of understanding with South Korea worth more than $35 billion to enhance defense cooperation.
Export growth
India's defense exports have been on a steady rise
India's defense exports have been on a rise, crossing $4 billion in the financial year ending March 2026, a significant jump from $7.26 million in 2013-14. The interest for BrahMos was further boosted after India's successful operational use of the missile during Operation Sindoor. Since then, India has signed deals to sell the BrahMos to Vietnam and Indonesia. Thailand, South Africa, Brazil, and Chile have also shown interest. The only previous sale of the BrahMos was to Philippines in 2022.
Global interest
UAE already has US MGM-168 ATACMS ballistic missile
According to the International Institute for Strategic Studies, the UAE already has the US MGM-168 ATACMS ballistic missile with a range of 300 km. It possesses the advanced THAAD and Patriot systems for air defense from the US. According to defense experts, Akashteer would aid in the integration of information from other devices in the fight against air threats.