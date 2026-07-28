Uber driver dozes off, drags biker 500m in Thane
India
On Mira Road in Thane, an Uber Black driver dozed off while driving and crashed into a motorcycle, dragging the biker for nearly 500 meters before trying to flee.
The rider was seriously injured and is now in the hospital.
Eyewitnesses caught the driver speeding away after the crash on video, even as people shouted at the driver to stop; he kept going until he eventually tried to flee.
Adil Taslim Ansari arrested, sleep-deprived
Police arrested the driver, Adil Taslim Ansari, within two hours and seized his Toyota Highlander.
Tests showed he wasn't drunk but just sleep-deprived.
Now, police are conducting further investigation.