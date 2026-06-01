UC Berkeley study: India's severe heat causes 3,400 extra deaths
A new study warns that extreme heat in India isn't just uncomfortable, it's deadly.
Researchers from UC Berkeley found that a single day of severe heat can lead to about 3,400 extra deaths, and if a heatwave lasts five days, the toll could reach nearly 30,000.
Many of these deaths go unrecognized because they're often linked to heart or breathing issues instead.
Heat threatens 8,000 in Uttar Pradesh
This summer, temperatures soared over 45 degrees Celsius in northern and central states, hitting outdoor workers, farmers, and older people hardest.
Urban areas struggle too: nighttime heat gets trapped and makes things worse.
Uttar Pradesh alone might see over 8,000 excess deaths during a five-day stretch; cities like Ahmedabad and Jaipur could lose more than 250 people in just one day.
The researchers urge better warning systems and health care preparations: These projections underscore the urgency of implementing effective measures to mitigate the impact of extreme heat on vulnerable populations.
Raising awareness and preventive action are key for protecting those most at risk.