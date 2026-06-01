UC Berkeley study: India's severe heat causes 3,400 extra deaths

Heat threatens 8,000 in Uttar Pradesh

This summer, temperatures soared over 45 degrees Celsius in northern and central states, hitting outdoor workers, farmers, and older people hardest.

Urban areas struggle too: nighttime heat gets trapped and makes things worse.

Uttar Pradesh alone might see over 8,000 excess deaths during a five-day stretch; cities like Ahmedabad and Jaipur could lose more than 250 people in just one day.

The researchers urge better warning systems and health care preparations: These projections underscore the urgency of implementing effective measures to mitigate the impact of extreme heat on vulnerable populations.

Raising awareness and preventive action are key for protecting those most at risk.