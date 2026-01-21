Udaipur car crash kills 4 teens; dashcam footage reveals shocking details
Four teenagers lost their lives and six others were injured in an early-morning car crash near Nela Talab, Udaipur.
The group had celebrated a friend's birthday and had attended a 'Mehfil-e-Milad' program.
The victims—Mohammad Ayan (17), Adil Qureshi (14), Sher Mohammad (19), and Ghulam Khwaja (17)—were all friends.
Dashcam shows speeding and distractions before the accident
A video shot by one of the friends from inside the car revealed Sher Mohammad was driving at 120km/h, smoking, and playing loud music.
Friends in the car can be heard asking him to slow down just before the collision.
Survivors Wasim (20) and Mohammad Kaif (19) are seriously injured, while four people from another vehicle traveling from Rajgarh to Vapi sustained injuries.
Police are investigating speeding and distracted driving as possible causes, with both cars seized for evidence.