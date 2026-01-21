Udaipur car crash kills 4 teens; dashcam footage reveals shocking details

Dashcam shows speeding and distractions before the accident

A video shot by one of the friends from inside the car revealed Sher Mohammad was driving at 120km/h, smoking, and playing loud music.

Friends in the car can be heard asking him to slow down just before the collision.

Survivors Wasim (20) and Mohammad Kaif (19) are seriously injured, while four people from another vehicle traveling from Rajgarh to Vapi sustained injuries.

Police are investigating speeding and distracted driving as possible causes, with both cars seized for evidence.