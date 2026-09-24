Udaipur to Pune bus catches fire near Panvel, all safe
India
A bus heading from Udaipur to Pune caught fire early Thursday morning on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Panvel.
Thankfully, everyone made it out safely and no one was hurt, according to police.
Reported AC glitch started bus fire
The fire reportedly started because of a technical glitch in the bus' air-conditioning system.
Quick action from local fire teams got the blaze under control fast, so there were no injuries.
The incident is a reminder of why regular vehicle checks are so important before long trips.