UDAN scheme gets ₹540cr boost in Union Budget 2026

What's next?

With the focus now on building airport infrastructure and updating regulations instead of just handing out subsidies, the government hopes to boost travel beyond big cities.

There have been calls to increase overall infrastructure allocation to ₹3 lakh crore, while some states are asking for longer support to keep new routes running.

If all goes well, this could mean easier travel from small towns, a lift for local tourism hotspots (like Kushinagar), and better access to medical care—opening up new possibilities for young travelers and entrepreneurs alike.