UDAN scheme gets ₹540cr boost in Union Budget 2026
The Union Budget 2026 has earmarked ₹540 crore to expand the UDAN scheme, aiming to connect 120 more destinations and reach four crore passengers in the next 10 years.
Since 2017, UDAN has already linked 93 previously unserved airports and enabled over three lakh flights on 651 routes—making flying a real option for many more people.
What's next?
With the focus now on building airport infrastructure and updating regulations instead of just handing out subsidies, the government hopes to boost travel beyond big cities.
There have been calls to increase overall infrastructure allocation to ₹3 lakh crore, while some states are asking for longer support to keep new routes running.
If all goes well, this could mean easier travel from small towns, a lift for local tourism hotspots (like Kushinagar), and better access to medical care—opening up new possibilities for young travelers and entrepreneurs alike.