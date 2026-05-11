Udayan Adhye: Raising child in Indian metro could cost ₹6.75cr

Adhye reminds parents to plan financially

School fees are going up by 10-12% each year, so what costs ₹20 lakh for college today could hit ₹1.6-2 crore by the time your child is 18.

Add in music lessons, sports coaching, healthcare, vacations, gadgets, and even nanny services, and the total just keeps growing.

Adhye reminds us that parenting now needs serious financial planning, not just love and good intentions.