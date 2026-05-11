Udayan Adhye: Raising child in Indian metro could cost ₹6.75cr
India
Thinking about raising a kid in an Indian metro? Financial advisor Udayan Adhye says it could set you back around ₹6.75 crore, mostly thanks to rising education and lifestyle costs.
He also points out that old-school investment plans might not cut it anymore as expenses keep climbing.
Adhye reminds parents to plan financially
School fees are going up by 10-12% each year, so what costs ₹20 lakh for college today could hit ₹1.6-2 crore by the time your child is 18.
Add in music lessons, sports coaching, healthcare, vacations, gadgets, and even nanny services, and the total just keeps growing.
Adhye reminds us that parenting now needs serious financial planning, not just love and good intentions.