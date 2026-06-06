Udayan Adhye warns child costs in India's big cities 6.75cr
India
self-claimed financial adviser Udayan Adhye recently shared that raising a child in India's big cities might cost as much as ₹6.75crore, mainly due to education costs rising 10% to 12% every year, doubling about every six years.
He cautioned that standard investment returns of 5% to 6% probably won't keep up with these growing expenses.
Parents face 21-year costs beyond tuition
Adhye explained that the real costs go way beyond tuition (₹2 to 10 lakh per year). Parents also spend on sports, music lessons, coaching classes, gadgets, vacations, healthcare, and lifestyle needs over 21 years.
He added that postgraduate studies are often covered by loans or by the kids themselves, so planning ahead is key.
His take sparked plenty of debate online, from disbelief to agreement.