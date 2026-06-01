UDF left out of parliamentary NEET-UG meeting that grilled NTA
On June 1, 2026, the United Doctors Front (UDF) was left out of a key parliamentary meeting about NEET-UG.
The session, led by Congress's Digvijaya Singh, grilled the National Testing Agency (NTA) over recent paper leaks and exam issues.
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Bhim Singh said UDF's opinions were already clear and too partisan, so they were later told they could not participate in the discussion.
Lakshya Mittal seeks new exam authority
UDF Chairperson Lakshya Mittal wasn't happy about being sidelined. He called out NTA for not taking responsibility and pushed for a new exam authority with more oversight.
UDF has also asked the Supreme Court for tougher anti-leak rules and full audits.
Meanwhile, Congress leaders criticized how the government handled NEET-UG, pointing to repeated failures and earlier leaks.