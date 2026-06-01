UDF left out of parliamentary NEET-UG meeting that grilled NTA India Jun 01, 2026

On June 1, 2026, the United Doctors Front (UDF) was left out of a key parliamentary meeting about NEET-UG.

The session, led by Congress's Digvijaya Singh, grilled the National Testing Agency (NTA) over recent paper leaks and exam issues.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Bhim Singh said UDF's opinions were already clear and too partisan, so they were later told they could not participate in the discussion.