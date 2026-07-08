UDF ₹18.83cr cut stalls Thiruvananthapuram development, bodies seek 2025-26 funds
Local governments in Kerala are running low on funds, putting a pause on development and welfare work.
The Thiruvananthapuram District Planning Committee has asked the state to urgently release overdue funds for 2025-26 and kick-start payments for 2026-27.
A recent ₹18.83 crore budget cut by the UDF government has left several projects stuck and progress across the district stalled.
Kerala bodies restrict spending, ₹24cr pending
With ₹24 crore still pending, local bodies are now spending only on urgent needs.
District panchayat president V Priyadarshini shared that these cuts have made it tough to keep things moving.
Meanwhile, opposition leaders flagged missing funds for last year's leftover projects, and ongoing confusion over grants is making decisions even harder for everyone involved.