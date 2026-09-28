UFBU IBA talks postpone bank strike, staff return fuels memes
India
A three-day nationwide bank strike set for September 28 was suddenly postponed after late-night negotiations between the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) and Indian Banks's Association (IBA).
The twist? Instead of a day off, bank staff found themselves back at work, fueling a wave of memes poking fun at the irony.
Bank unions push 5 day workweek
Bank unions are still pushing for a five-day workweek and changes to their performance-linked incentives, but nothing's settled yet.
While talks continue, banks opened up on Sunday to keep things running smoothly and avoid service disruptions.
For now, it's business as usual, plus plenty of laughs online about that "extra" workday.