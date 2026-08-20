UGC-NET exams for English, commerce, sociology canceled after AI errors
The UGC-NET exams for English, Commerce, and Sociology have been canceled after big mistakes showed up in the question papers.
Experts say "Reckless use of AI" led to errors like bad translations, repeated questions, and stuff that wasn't even on the syllabus.
NTA director general Abhishek Singh denied using generative AI but didn't really explain how these issues slipped through "human review."
Candidates flag recycled questions and misspellings
Candidates flagged problems, like famous scholars' names spelled wrong in Sociology, around 67 recycled questions in English, and repeats in Commerce.
Even though the education ministry suggested action earlier, it took NTA nearly six weeks to cancel the tests.
All this has people questioning if we're relying way too much on automation for important exams without enough real oversight.