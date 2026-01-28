UGC rolls out new rules to fight caste discrimination on campus
The University Grants Commission (UGC) just dropped new guidelines to tackle caste-based discrimination in colleges and universities.
Launched on January 13, 2026, these rules aim to make campuses fairer for marginalized groups like scheduled castes, tribes, and OBCs.
But not everyone's happy—some BJP leaders in Uttar Pradesh have even quit their posts, worried that the changes might end up targeting general category students.
What's actually changing?
Colleges now need to set up Equal Opportunity Centers and Equity Committees to handle complaints and keep an eye on campus life.
The updated rules also include OBCs for the first time and have done away with a section on 'false complaints.'
Critics say the new system could increase divisions or lead to unfair punishments if colleges don't follow every rule, sparking a wave of #UGCRollBack posts online.