UIDAI allows e-voter ID and shelter home certificates for Aadhaar

UIDAI issues guidelines for children, foreigners

There are now clear guidelines for children (with different rules for children under five), foreigners, transgender persons, prisoners, and institutionalized kids.

For example: little ones need a birth certificate, with parents/guardian documentation required under HoF-based enrolment; older kids have flexible options.

Aadhaar validity is also set: 10 years for OCI cardholders and Nepal and Bhutan nationals, or until visa expiration for LTV holders.

Overall, it's all about making sure everyone gets access without unnecessary hassle.