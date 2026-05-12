UIDAI allows e-voter ID and shelter home certificates for Aadhaar
UIDAI just rolled out new rules for getting or updating your Aadhaar.
Now, you can use things like e-voter IDs, registered rent agreements, educational certificates, and even shelter home certificates as valid documents.
The goal is to make the process smoother and help more people, especially those who struggled with paperwork before.
UIDAI issues guidelines for children, foreigners
There are now clear guidelines for children (with different rules for children under five), foreigners, transgender persons, prisoners, and institutionalized kids.
For example: little ones need a birth certificate, with parents/guardian documentation required under HoF-based enrolment; older kids have flexible options.
Aadhaar validity is also set: 10 years for OCI cardholders and Nepal and Bhutan nationals, or until visa expiration for LTV holders.
Overall, it's all about making sure everyone gets access without unnecessary hassle.