UIDAI clarifies Aadhaar updates: photo and fingerprints ₹125, 5-17 free
India
UIDAI just clarified how much it costs to update your Aadhaar.
Signing up for Aadhaar is still free, but if you need to change your fingerprints or photo, it's ₹125, unless you're between five and 17 years old and do it within the set window, then it's free.
Aadhaar center fee ₹75, online free
Updating details like your name, gender, or address at a center costs ₹75. The same goes for submitting ID or address proof.
But here's a tip: if you upload documents online through UIDAI's portal (and do it on time), there's no charge.
UIDAI advises checking fees, taxes included
UIDAI suggests double-checking official fees before heading to a center so you don't get overcharged.
All listed fees already include taxes, so no surprises!