UIDAI clarifies Aadhaar updates: photo and fingerprints ₹125, 5-17 free India Apr 30, 2026

UIDAI just clarified how much it costs to update your Aadhaar.

Signing up for Aadhaar is still free, but if you need to change your fingerprints or photo, it's ₹125, unless you're between five and 17 years old and do it within the set window, then it's free.