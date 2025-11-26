UIDAI deactivates over 2 crore Aadhaar IDs of deceased individuals

Reporting deaths gets easier with myAadhaar portal

Now, families in 25 states and UTs can quickly report a loved one's passing online through the myAadhaar portal—just log in and enter the Aadhaar number along with the Death Registration Number.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT is encouraging everyone to use this service after getting a death certificate so that deactivation happens smoothly.

UIDAI is also looking at teaming up with banks to strengthen access to authenticated information on deceased persons.