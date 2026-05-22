UIDAI extends free myAadhaar document updates until June 14 2027
India
Good news if you need to update your Aadhaar: UIDAI has extended its free online document update service on the myAadhaar portal until June 14, 2027.
So, you can keep your identity and address information up-to-date without paying anything.
UIDAI is encouraging individuals, especially those who enrolled for Aadhaar several years ago, to update their proof of identity and address documents.
UIDAI retires mAadhaar app, users to switch
UIDAI is saying goodbye to the old mAadhaar app and wants users to switch to the new Aadhaar app.
The updated app offers handy features like QR-based sharing and improved privacy controls.
Just a heads-up: if you need to change biometrics, mobile number, name, or birth details, you'll still have to visit an Aadhaar Enrollment Center in person.