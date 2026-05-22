UIDAI extends free myAadhaar document updates until June 14 2027 India May 22, 2026

Good news if you need to update your Aadhaar: UIDAI has extended its free online document update service on the myAadhaar portal until June 14, 2027.

So, you can keep your identity and address information up-to-date without paying anything.

UIDAI is encouraging individuals, especially those who enrolled for Aadhaar several years ago, to update their proof of identity and address documents.