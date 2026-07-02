UIDAI: Mandatory biometric update required at ages 5 and 15

MBU free for ages 5-17

Kids under five get Aadhaar without fingerprints or iris scans, so updating at five and 15 is key.

Otherwise, there could be issues with things like school admissions or government schemes.

The good news: MBU is free for kids aged five-17 until September 30, 2026.

Just visit any Aadhaar enrollment center or Seva Kendra with your child's Aadhaar number and your own Aadhaar (if required).

You can find the nearest center on UIDAI's website or by scanning QR codes in their campaigns, super handy to keep everything running smoothly!