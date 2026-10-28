UIDAI revises Aadhaar biometric fees for 5-7 and 15-17 minors
UIDAI has updated Aadhaar rules for Aadhaar services.
If you're between five and seven or 15 and 17 years old, the first mandatory biometric update is free for children aged five to seven, and the first or second biometric update within ages 15 to 17 is free.
There's also a special waiver for children aged seven through 15, but only until September 30, 2027.
Aadhaar name or address corrections ₹75
Need to fix your name or address separately? That'll cost ₹75; if corrected during a biometric update, no separate demographic fee is charged.
But good news, email updates through the Aadhaar app stay free until December 31, 2026, and document uploads on the myAadhaar portal are free until June 14, 2027 (after that, you'll pay ₹75 at centers).
Signing up for a brand-new Aadhaar is still totally free for everyone. For the latest information, keep an eye on UIDAI's guidelines.