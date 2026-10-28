UIDAI revises Aadhaar biometric fees for 5-7 and 15-17 minors

UIDAI has updated Aadhaar rules for Aadhaar services.

If you're between five and seven or 15 and 17 years old, the first mandatory biometric update is free for children aged five to seven, and the first or second biometric update within ages 15 to 17 is free.

There's also a special waiver for children aged seven through 15, but only until September 30, 2027.