UIDAI waives ₹75 Aadhaar email update fee July-Dec 2026
India
Good news if you need to update your email on Aadhaar: UIDAI is waiving the ₹75 fee from July 1 to December 31, 2026.
Just use the Aadhaar mobile app and you can make the change for free.
This move is meant to make online updates easier and help people skip those long lines at enrollment centers.
UIDAI extends free myAadhaar document uploads
UIDAI is not stopping there: it has also extended its free online document upload service on the myAadhaar portal until June 14, 2027.
So if you need to upload proof of identity or address, you can do it digitally without paying a rupee.
It is all about making Aadhaar updates simpler and more accessible for everyone.