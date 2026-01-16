Ujjain: 16-year-old boy paraded naked for eloping with girl India Jan 16, 2026

In Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, a 16-year-old boy faced public humiliation after he and his girlfriend, also 16, ran away together.

The girl's family caught him, stripped him naked, and paraded him through the streets.

Earlier, both teens were detained—he spent a month in jail and she was sent to a juvenile home.