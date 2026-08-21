UK-based pastor Pankaj Devnoor booked in Pune over conversion allegations
A U.K.-based church leader, Pankaj Devnoor, was booked in Pune for allegedly trying to convert Hindus to Christianity during a church anniversary event on August 7.
Devnoor, who is associated with the Anglican Episcopal Church International, leads a Christian community in Manchester in the UK, was visiting India when the accusations surfaced at Pavitranam Devalaya church.
Interim anticipatory bail, family raises £6,600+
Devnoor was first charged under a law that wasn't actually active at the time, so police are now looking at other legal options.
He's been granted interim anticipatory bail but has to stay in India for now.
His family is calling the claims "baseless." They've started a GoFundMe for his legal defense and have raised more than £6,600 so far.
His son shared that Devnoor has always focused on helping others.