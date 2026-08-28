UK e-bike and e-scooter battery fires killed 18 people
India
Since 2019, fires caused by e-bike and e-scooter batteries have killed 18 people and injured nearly 700 across the UK.
The number of incidents jumped from just 32 in 2019 to 605 in 2025, with nearly half happening in homes or garages, so it's not just a random risk.
London leads cases, lithium-ion batteries blamed
London tops the list with the most cases, but Manchester and other areas like West Yorkshire, Merseyside and Avon aren't far behind.
Experts say faulty or uncertified lithium-ion batteries, often found in second-hand or modified rides, are a big reason for these fires.
Authorities are urging everyone to look for UKCE or CE marks when buying, and the "Buy Safe, Be Safe" campaign is helping people stay safe.