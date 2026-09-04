UK government urges households to store food amid El Nino
The UK government is encouraging everyone to keep some extra food at home, thanks to a big El Nino event in the Pacific.
Environment Secretary Dame Angela Eagle explained this weather shift could mean "We're about to experience probably the largest El Nino that has ever been seen, and that will lead to drier summers, wetter winters, with more extreme storms in this country."
On top of that, El Nino will do a lot more damage in Asia with flooding.
UK government to publish resilience strategy
Eagle says having basics ready can really help if there are delays before help arrives.
A recent report also pointed out that Britain's food supply chain faces risks like cyberattacks and climate change, and we're not as prepared as places like Finland when it comes to emergencies at home.
The government plans to release a resilience strategy about preparing for national emergencies later this year and work with farmers and industry partners so we're all better set for whatever comes next.