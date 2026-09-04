UK government urges households to store food amid El Nino

The UK government is encouraging everyone to keep some extra food at home, thanks to a big El Nino event in the Pacific.

Environment Secretary Dame Angela Eagle explained this weather shift could mean "We're about to experience probably the largest El Nino that has ever been seen, and that will lead to drier summers, wetter winters, with more extreme storms in this country."

On top of that, El Nino will do a lot more damage in Asia with flooding.