UK MoD warns windfarms could disrupt radar over County Durham
The U.K.'s Ministry of Defence (MoD) isn't thrilled about at least four planned windfarm projects, saying the turbines could mess with radar systems that track military aircraft.
Their latest concern popped up in late June 2026 over a County Durham site, which is part of the U.K.'s larger plan to ramp up onshore wind power by 2030.
Industry says projects find workarounds
The MoD's radar worries also cover sites in East Yorkshire, near the Scottish borders, and a big offshore project in the Irish Sea.
These objections are fueling a campaign called Not One Moor, led by former England cricketer Lord Botham.
Still, industry insiders say most projects find workarounds and keep moving forward after some tweaks.
For now, everyone's waiting to see what the energy secretary decides about that County Durham project.