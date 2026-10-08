UK MoD warns windfarms could disrupt radar over County Durham

The MoD's radar worries also cover sites in East Yorkshire, near the Scottish borders, and a big offshore project in the Irish Sea.

These objections are fueling a campaign called Not One Moor, led by former England cricketer Lord Botham.

Still, industry insiders say most projects find workarounds and keep moving forward after some tweaks.

For now, everyone's waiting to see what the energy secretary decides about that County Durham project.