UK PM calls out Trump's new tariffs on Europe
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has openly criticized US President Donald Trump's decision to slap 10% tariffs on the UK and seven other European countries, starting February 2026.
These tariffs could increase to 25% on 1 June if a deal on Greenland is not reached.
Starmer called the move "completely wrong," warning it puts NATO unity at risk.
Why does it matter?
This isn't just about trade—it could hit the UK economy hard, with experts predicting a 0.5% drop in GDP since the US is Britain's biggest overseas market.
European leaders, including France's Emmanuel Macron, say they'll stand together against what they see as unfair pressure from Washington.
Meanwhile, protests have broken out in Greenland, and many worry this standoff could undo years of progress between the US and Europe.