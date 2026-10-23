UK to create 1st permanent military aerial firefighting capability
The UK is gearing up to tackle wildfires by turning RAF Chinook helicopters and A400M planes into firefighting aircraft, the first military aerial firefighting capability based permanently in the UK.
This move comes after a summer of record-breaking heat and 1,132 wildfires across England and Wales.
Plan outlines wildfire resilience measures
Ahead of England's first wildfire resilience summit, the plan also includes new lightweight gear for firefighters, restoring peatlands as natural firebreaks, financial help for farmers to reduce fire risks, and even using AI tech for early detection.
Housing and communities secretary Angela Rayner said the wildfires were "unrelenting" and that the government was working to "build a stronger, more resilient national response to wildfires for the future."