UKNA cadre S Palal Thadou arrested over extortion, firing incidents
India
A high-ranking United Kuki National Army (UKNA) cadre, alleged to be a self-styled Finance Secretary of the organization, S Palal Thadou (also known as Lalboi Singson), was arrested on July 23 in Molnom Village.
The Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and Manipur Police worked together to catch him.
Thadou is accused of being behind several extortion cases and firing incidents that have troubled the region.
Extortion notes and mobile phone seized
Thadou was reportedly UKNA's self-styled finance secretary and played a big role in the group's extortion activities.
Security forces found extortion notes and a mobile phone during his arrest.
Officials say this is a major step toward restoring peace in Churachandpur, which has seen a lot of violence lately.