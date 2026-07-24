UKNA cadre S Palal Thadou arrested over extortion, firing incidents

A high-ranking United Kuki National Army (UKNA) cadre, alleged to be a self-styled Finance Secretary of the organization, S Palal Thadou (also known as Lalboi Singson), was arrested on July 23 in Molnom Village.

The Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and Manipur Police worked together to catch him.

Thadou is accused of being behind several extortion cases and firing incidents that have troubled the region.