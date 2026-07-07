Ukrainian Oksana Shevtsova arrested in East Champaran crossing into Nepal India Jul 07, 2026

A Ukrainian woman, Oksana Shevtsova, was arrested in Bihar's East Champaran on July 6 after she tried to cross into Nepal with an expired visa.

SSB and local police stopped her during a routine patrol near Sainik Road around 6:30pm.

The case is now registered at the Harpur police station.