Ukrainian Oksana Shevtsova arrested in East Champaran crossing into Nepal
India
A Ukrainian woman, Oksana Shevtsova, was arrested in Bihar's East Champaran on July 6 after she tried to cross into Nepal with an expired visa.
SSB and local police stopped her during a routine patrol near Sainik Road around 6:30pm.
The case is now registered at the Harpur police station.
Expired digital visa, ₹7,330 found
Shevtsova could not show valid travel documents: she only had expired digital copies from 2022 on her phone.
Police also found ₹7,330 in Indian currency, a mobile phone, and an earbud with her.
The investigation is still ongoing to figure out the full story.