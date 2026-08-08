ULC issues hit list naming 6 Kashmiri Pandit government employees

The ULC isn't stopping there: it's also threatening security forces and government officials, especially those involved in confiscating properties from terror sympathizers.

Authorities say the group is using "hybrid terrorists" as untracked recruits who continue with normal civilian jobs while carrying out targeted assassinations of specific individuals named on hit lists.

In response, security has been ramped up around migrant quarters and transit routes, while efforts to crack down on terror modules leaking personal information have intensified.