Uma Bharti's nephew receives death threat on Facebook
India
Rahul Singh Lodhi, ex-BJP MLA and nephew of senior leader Uma Bharti, got a death threat from an unknown person on Facebook on February 22, 2026.
His wife Umita Lodhi, who leads the Tikamgarh district panchayat, lodged a complaint with the police the next day.
FIR registered, sender being tracked
Police registered an FIR against the unidentified sender on February 23 and have started tracking down who's behind the post.
Inspector Chandrajeet Singh Yadav confirmed the Facebook post was uploaded on February 22.