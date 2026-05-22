Umar Khalid gets 3-day Delhi HC bail for mother's surgery
India
Activist Umar Khalid just got a short break from jail: the Delhi High Court granted him interim bail from June 1 to June 3 so he can be with his mother during her lump excision surgery.
He has been locked up since 2020 in the Delhi riots conspiracy case, and his earlier request for a longer bail was turned down by the trial court.
Umar Khalid cites father's inability post-surgery
Khalid told the court his father, who is 71, could not handle caring for his mother alone after surgery.
He also pointed out he has followed all bail conditions before.
The trial court said his reasons were not strong enough, and prosecutors argued the surgery was minor and other family members could help.
Khalid continues to deny any involvement in organizing riots linked to anti-CAA protests.