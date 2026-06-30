Umar Khalid says propaganda dehumanizes him in prison, remains nonviolent India Jun 30, 2026

Student activist Umar Khalid, jailed since 2020 under antiterror laws linked to the Delhi riots, has opened up about how it feels to be on the inside.

He told The Guardian that constant propaganda has made people, even fellow prisoners, see him as a "terrorist," which he says is deeply dehumanizing.

Despite the emotional toll and feeling that "humanity is a privilege that is not granted to people like me," Khalid says he's sticking to his nonviolent activism against hate.