Umar Khalid says propaganda dehumanizes him in prison, remains nonviolent
Student activist Umar Khalid, jailed since 2020 under antiterror laws linked to the Delhi riots, has opened up about how it feels to be on the inside.
He told The Guardian that constant propaganda has made people, even fellow prisoners, see him as a "terrorist," which he says is deeply dehumanizing.
Despite the emotional toll and feeling that "humanity is a privilege that is not granted to people like me," Khalid says he's sticking to his nonviolent activism against hate.
Khalid files bail citing Supreme Court
Khalid recently filed a new bail application, pointing to a Supreme Court ruling questioning long pretrial detentions under UAPA.
His next court date is July 4, 2026.
He admitted he's disappointed by the lack of support from opposition parties and civil society during his time in jail, but remains determined to challenge the charges and speak out against divisive politics in India.