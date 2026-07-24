Umbergaon in Valsad hit by 906mm rain and floods
Umbergaon in Valsad district in Gujarat just got drenched with an unbelievable 906mm of rain in only 24 hours, more than Delhi usually gets in a whole year.
This sudden downpour led to major flooding, with roads and neighborhoods underwater, transport coming to a standstill, and emergency teams stepping in for evacuations.
Valsad totals far above IMD threshold
The India Meteorological Department says anything over 204.5mm counts as "extremely heavy" rainfall, so Valsad's numbers are off the charts.
Neighboring areas like Kaprada (731mm), Nanapondha (643mm), and Dharampur (499mm) also saw intense rain thanks to an active southwest monsoon.
Around 1,200 people have already been rescued and moved to safer spots, but with more rain expected, folks are bracing for possible new floods as rivers rise and the ground stays soaked.