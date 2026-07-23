Umbergaon record rains flood Valsad, submerge cars, displace residents
India
Heavy rains have hit Gujarat's Valsad district hard, flooding streets and even submerging more than 50 cars in a Vapi parking lot: viral videos show water almost up to the windows.
Umbergaon saw an all-time high of 1,100mm of rainfall in just 16 hours on Thursday, causing major waterlogging and forcing many people to leave their homes.
Rivers overflow, thousands evacuated
With rivers like Auranga, Par, and Daman Ganga overflowing, thousands have been evacuated from low-lying areas around Valsad and Surat.
The state is on red alert for more rain until Thursday and Friday.
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has sent ministers to help with rescue work on the ground as authorities rush to support those affected.