Umergam in Gujarat's Valsad records 1,064mm, 3rd-highest in India
India
Umergam in Gujarat's Valsad district got absolutely drenched: 1,064mm of rain fell in just 24 hours (ending July 23), making it India's third-highest single-day rainfall on record.
The IMD says this wild weather was caused by a mix of the monsoon trough, cyclonic circulation, and western disturbances.
IMD places Valsad on orange alert
IMD has put Valsad district on orange alert for Friday, warning of more heavy downpours before things ease up a bit on Saturday.
Other regions like Konkan, Goa, southeast Rajasthan, and Madhya Maharashtra could also see intense rain.
On the bright side: all this rain has helped shrink India's monsoon deficit from -24% to -17% since July 19.