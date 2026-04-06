Umpire Dola Ajith Babu, 21, fatally stabbed, murder case registered
A 21-year-old umpire, Dola Ajith Babu, lost his life on Sunday after being stabbed during a heated argument over a run-out call at a local cricket match in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.
Despite being rushed to the hospital, he couldn't be saved.
His father filed a complaint, and police registered a murder case against the accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Kanta Kishore fled, police searching
The situation got out of hand when Kanta Kishore, reportedly drunk and not even playing in the match, started another fight outside the ground.
Things turned violent: Kishore stabbed Ajith Babu in the chest and injured two others before fleeing.
Police are searching for him now and the victim's brother said this attack was planned since village elders had already settled the original dispute earlier.