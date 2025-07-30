UN links Pahalgam attack to Pakistan-backed TRF, India's response awaited
The UN has officially named The Resistance Front (TRF), a group backed by Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, as the ones behind the April 22, 2025 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 tourists.
The UN report directly connects TRF to Lashkar-e-Taiba and points to Pakistan's involvement.
US designates TRF as foreign terrorist organization
This is a big deal for India—it's rare for a global body like the UN to call out terror links so clearly. The US labeled TRF a Foreign Terrorist Organization in July 2023, adding more weight.
India responded with Operation Sindoor, targeting terror camps in Pakistan-administered areas but steering clear of military sites.
All this highlights growing international support for India's stance against cross-border terrorism—and shows how global pressure can shift conversations around security and accountability in the region.
