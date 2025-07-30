UN links Pahalgam attack to Pakistan-backed TRF, India's response awaited

US designates TRF as foreign terrorist organization

This is a big deal for India—it's rare for a global body like the UN to call out terror links so clearly. The US labeled TRF a Foreign Terrorist Organization in July 2023, adding more weight.

India responded with Operation Sindoor, targeting terror camps in Pakistan-administered areas but steering clear of military sites.

All this highlights growing international support for India's stance against cross-border terrorism—and shows how global pressure can shift conversations around security and accountability in the region.

