U.N. report: India cut 2025 greenhouse gas emissions, remains 3rd-biggest
India
India lowered its greenhouse gas emissions in 2025, in part due to weather effects and structural shifts toward renewable energy, says the latest U.N. report.
Even though India is still the world's third-biggest emitter overall, its per-person emissions are way below China and the US both of which actually saw their emissions go up last year (in 2025).
Global emissions unchanged, U.N. warns
Globally, emissions didn't really budge from last year.
While India, the EU, and Russia made progress, countries like the US and Indonesia saw big jumps.
The U.N. warns that if we don't act fast (cutting global emissions by 18% by 2030 and 45% by 2035), we could see temperatures rise by up to 2.8 degrees Celsius this century.