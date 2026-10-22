UN says India on track, warns world off 1.5C path
Good news: India is one of the few G-20 countries on course to hit its 2030 and 2035 climate targets, thanks to big pushes in renewable energy.
The latest U.N. report gives India a shout-out for making real progress with current policies.
Still, it flags that the world overall isn't doing enough. Global efforts are falling short of keeping temperature rise below 1.5 degrees Celsius.
UN urges 6% annual emissions cuts
The U.N. says we need to cut global greenhouse gas emissions by at least 6% a year to avoid dangerous warming.
India's moves like its Carbon Credit Trading Scheme are helping, but worldwide policies could still let temperatures climb to 2.8 degrees Celsius and increase thereafter if things don't change soon.
Even if all countries meet their promises, we're still looking at a risky rise of about 2.6 degrees Celsius, so urgent action and more teamwork are needed globally.