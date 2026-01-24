UN says world is hitting 'global water bankruptcy'
The UN just warned that our planet is running out of safe, renewable water—calling it "global water bankruptcy."
Basically, we're using up water faster than nature can replace it, and this could cause permanent damage to rivers, lakes, and underground reserves.
Billions already feel the impact
Almost 75% of people worldwide live in places where water isn't secure.
Four billion go through serious water shortages for at least a month every year, and over two billion don't have reliable access to safe drinking water.
Even our main underground sources are drying up from overuse.
Food security also at risk
Half of the world's food comes from regions with shrinking or unstable water supplies.
The UN is urging governments to move beyond quick fixes and focus on real solutions like better pollution control and fairer access to water—especially with big global conferences on the horizon.