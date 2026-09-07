Unauthorized 5-story PG collapses in Satya Niketan, Delhi, 7 dead
India
A five-story PG in Delhi's Satya Niketan collapsed on Sunday, leaving seven people dead and several injured.
Turns out, the building was put up without any official approval or fire safety clearance, and its top floor broke city rules.
Residents reported cracks, owner arrested
People living there had already noticed cracks, dampness and water accumulation, and repairs were actually happening when the collapse struck.
The owner was arrested about a day later.
Even though the MCD had just surveyed unsafe buildings this year, this one wasn't on their radar, raising real questions about how these checks are done, especially for student housing.