Unborn baby dies after ambulance stuck in Agra's Gadhbar village
India
A heartbreaking incident in Agra's Gadhbar village saw an unborn baby lose its life after the ambulance carrying a woman in labor got stuck in a huge pothole on a rain-damaged road.
Villagers tried to help, but the ambulance could not move until they finally found a tractor.
By the time they reached the health center hours later, doctors could only save the mother.
Villagers warned as officials promise repairs
Locals are upset, pointing out that they had reported this damaged road to authorities weeks ago, but nothing was done.
After this tragedy, officials say repairs will be sped up, but for many villagers, it is a painful reminder of how poor roads can turn emergencies into disasters.